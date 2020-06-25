Amnesty International: Police forces across the USA committed widespread and egregious human rights violations against people protesting the unlawful killings of Black people

SHAFAQNA – Police forces across the USA committed widespread and egregious human rights violations against people protesting the unlawful killings of Black people and calling for police reform, Amnesty International said on 23 June 2020, as it launched an interactive map of incidents of police violence and a new campaign calling for systemic changes in policing.

Amnesty International has documented 125 separate examples of police violence against protesters in 40 states and the District of Columbia between 26 May and 5 June 2020, a period when hundreds of thousands of people in the USA and other countries protested against racism and police violence and to demand that Black lives matter. The analysis shows that law enforcement officers violated human rights daily out on the streets instead of fulfilling their obligations to respect and facilitate the right of people to peacefully protest.

Source: Amnesty International Website