Date: Friday, June 26th, 2020

Photos: Large gathering of Palestinians in opposition to annexation plan

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians protested in Jericho against the Zionist regime’s plan to annex part of the West Bank to these occupied territories.


This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

