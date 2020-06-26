https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/D4882E1D-1BF0-403E-A07D-87EFC37979F4.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-26 09:40:132020-06-26 09:40:13Photos: Large gathering of Palestinians in opposition to annexation plan
Photos: Large gathering of Palestinians in opposition to annexation plan
SHAFAQNA- Dozens of Palestinians protested in Jericho against the Zionist regime’s plan to annex part of the West Bank to these occupied territories.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!