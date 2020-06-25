Date :Thursday, June 25th, 2020 | Time : 19:47 |ID: 151524 | Print

Rouhani: Iran will stand against US bullying even stronger

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday pointed to the significance of standing against bullying behavior of the United States during meetings with new ambassadors of North Korea in Tehran.

President Rouhani made the remarks while receiving a copy of the credentials of the new DPRK ambassador to Tehran Han Song Ou on Wednesday.

Referring to the friendly ties between the two countries since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the Iranian president expressed hope that these ties and cooperation would improve.

President Rouhani said that the United States is the common foe of Iran and North Korea and has always been cruel to these nations, adding: “That’s why we must stand against their bullying even stronger than past.”

In the meeting, North Korea’s new ambassador to Tehran submitted a copy of his credentials to President Rouhani and said that fighting against US bullying and dominance is a common point in the ties between his country and Iran.

You might also like
Trump Impeachment Trial Day 4: Democrats To Hold Final Day Of Arguments
Saudi Arabia to buy $7 Billion in weapons from U.S. firms
Arab nations invest more on US homes
Photos: Iran's latest efforts to confront Coronavirus
Everyone should openly support people of Yemen, Bahrain and Kashmir says Ayatollah Khamenei
Former CIA counter-terrorism specialist: Soleimani's Assassination, the Long-Awaited Beginning of the End of America’s Imperial Ambitions
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *