Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi warns about dangers of propagation ‎of doubts on the internet

SHAFAQNA- Abna : The revered source of emulation warned about the dangers of the internet and propagation of doubts by the enemies and emphasized the use of the capacities of the Islamic Seminaries to deal with these suspicions.
Ayatollah Makarem-Shirazi warned of the dangers of the internet and the propagation of doubts by the enemies and stressed upon the need to prevent damage and destruction through the internet.
His Eminence recommended the maximum use of the power of the Islamic Seminaries of Qom concerning this matter and said, “I hope that by planning and using these capacities, you will achieve this important goal.”
