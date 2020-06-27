Date :Saturday, June 27th, 2020 | Time : 05:51 |ID: 151626 | Print

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi warns about dangers of propagation ‎of doubts on the internet

SHAFAQNA- Abna : The revered source of emulation warned about the dangers of the internet and propagation ‎of doubts by the enemies and emphasized the use of the capacities of the Islamic ‎Seminaries to deal with these suspicions.‎

Ayatollah Makarem-Shirazi warned of the dangers of the internet and the propagation of ‎doubts by the enemies and stressed upon the need to prevent damage and destruction ‎through the internet.‎

His Eminence recommended the maximum use of the power of the Islamic Seminaries of ‎Qom concerning this matter and said, “I hope that by planning and using these capacities, ‎you will achieve this important goal.”‎

