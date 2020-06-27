What happens if before passing away a person gives some of his wealth to one of the inheritors? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered questions about inheritance.

Question: If a person before passing away gives some of his wealth to one of the inheritors instead of inheritance; is this gift and will binding? Can this inheritor claim inheritance after passing away of the owner of the wealth?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: A person can give some of his wealth to one of the inheritors and mention in his will that the same inheritor cannot inherit after his passing away, and other inheritors can inherit that share of wealth as well. If this will is accepted by all the inheritors it is Wajib to act upon it and after the passing away of the will-maker none of the inheritors can reject that will.

Source: khamenei.ir