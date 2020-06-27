Al-Wefaq: Decision to revoke Bahraini citizenship of Sheikh Isa Qassim aimed at shutting down all political and religious activities

SHAFAQNA- The deputy secretary general of Bahrain’s was al-Wefaq Islamic society said: “The decision to revoke the Bahraini citizenship of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim was a foolish decision and aimed to shut down all political, cultural and religious activities.”

Sheikh Hussain Al-Daihi, Deputy Secretary General of the Islamic Association of Al-Wefaq in Bahrain, on the anniversary of the revocation of Sheikh Isa Qassim's citizenship, emphasized: "The revocation of Bahraini citizenship of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim means the closure of any political, cultural or religious activities".

Sheikh al-Daihi wrote on his personal Twitter account: “The decision to revoke the Bahraini citizenship of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim was a foolish one and aimed at shutting down all political, cultural and religious activities”.



As the passage of time proved the failure of this decision and the uncertainty of its goals; thus, the widespread popular, political, and religious support for Sheikh Isa Qassim has created new equations that exacerbate the situation for the regime.

He added: “After the revocation of the citizenship of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Issa Qasim was announced, the streets of Bahrain witnessed widespread popular protests, some wandering, some angry and some crying.” It was then that the biggest public strike in Bahrain took place, a strike that is unprecedented in the Persian Gulf region.

