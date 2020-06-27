HRW Urged ASEAN: Overhaul Regional Response To Rohingya Crisis/Protect Asylum Seekers, Press Myanmar To End Persecution

SHAFAQNA- Southeast Asian leaders should urgently adopt concrete plans for addressing the crisis facing ethnic Rohingya in Myanmar and abroad, Human Rights Watch said. Leaders of the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) convene virtually on June 26, 2020, for the 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam, as this year’s ASEAN chair, should lead efforts to improve regional cooperation and planning with concerned governments and United Nations agencies to uphold the rights of Rohingya. Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin recently urged Vietnam to take on a larger role in addressing the crisis.

“ASEAN leaders, having done almost nothing for years, should dramatically rethink their approach to the Rohingya crisis,” said Brad Adams, Asia director. “A coordinated regional response is desperately needed to protect Rohingya in Myanmar, in refugee camps abroad, and at sea, while pressing Myanmar to take the steps necessary for them to return home safely.”

