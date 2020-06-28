Bilal Habashi Museum in Ethiopia + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Thanks to its rich Islamic background, Ethiopia is home to a large treasure trove of the oldest Islamic artifacts, some of which are on display at the Bilal Habashi Museum in the capital of this country.

The people of the Ethiopian land, known by the old name of Abyssinia, were among the first people who convert to Islam by accepting and accommodate a group of the close companions of the Messenger of God, Muhammad (PBUH). Therefore, the country houses many of the monuments and historical monuments that are the epitome of Islamic heritage, some of which are on display at the Bilal Museum in Addis Ababa, the country’s capital. The museum was founded by the Bilal Association, known in the region as Adar.

The Bilal Association has been working on social programs since the year 2000 and has managed to build this Islamic Museum next to a cultural library in the “Mechanisa” neighborhood, in the center of Addis Ababa. According to the director of the association, the purpose of establishing the Bilal Museum, which is the first museum of its kind in Addis Ababa, is to collect and preserve the Islamic heritage of this country in a single place and then introduce it to the world.

Mr. Hassan Kav, a professor at Addis Ababa University and the founder of the Bilal Museum, has stated that the museum aims to introduce Ethiopians to the value of the country’s ancient Islamic heritage and Islamic land marks, as well as to introduce Ethiopia’s place in the Islamic history and heritage to other nations.

Kav, who is a researcher of Islamic manuscripts, also said that the museum’s goal is to change the way of thinking about Ethiopian Islamic heritage and highlight this in an authentic and beautiful way. He also added: “We are collecting Islamic works from their original sources in the museum in order to provide them to the people of Addis Ababa.” Kav also stated that the museum intends to inform the Ethiopian community about its Islamic heritage, the history and glory of its fathers, and their scientific and architectural works.

The Bilal Habashi Museum, which has been formed with the help of volunteers and donations of historical monuments, consists of four main halls, including a collection of architectural works from mosques and historical tombs of Muslims, and a section for images of religious figures and sheikhs, leaders, elders and the kings of the tribes.

There is also a special hall for the oldest manuscripts and Islamic writings of Ethiopia, and there is a booth for the tools used by Muslims as utensils, traditional clothing and other tools related to Islam and Muslims in Ethiopia.

