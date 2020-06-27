Rumors about Coronavirus Infections among Al-Kadhimiya Astan’s Staff Denied

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:The Astan (custodianship) of Al-Kadhimiya holy shrines in Iraq denied rumors about Coronavirus Infections among the staff of the Astan .

In a statement on Friday, the Astan said the news spread in some media outlets claiming that the staff have been infected with COVID-19 is not true, al-Sumaria TV reported.

It added that since the outbreak of COVID-19, the Astan has taken strict measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in December has since spread to nearly 10 million people in almost every country around the world.

The number of confirmed cases in Iraq is 41,193 and 1,559 people have died from the disease in the country so far.

Known as Al-Kadhimiya Mosque, the holy site is a mosque and two shrines located in the Kadhimayn, north of Baghdad.

It contains the tombs of the seventh Shia Imam Musa al-Kadhim (AS) and ninth Imam Muhammad al-Jawad (AS).

Also buried within this mosque are the famous historical scholars like Sheikh Mufid and Khajeh Nasir al-Din Tusi.