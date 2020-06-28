God’s Welayah according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – According to the Quranic teachings, Welayah is specific to God because Allah (SWT) is specifically the friend and the helper of God’s servants as mentioned in Ayah 9 of Surah Ash-Shu’ara: “And verily, your Lord is God who is the Exalted in Might, Most Merciful.” In Ayah 63 of Surah Al-An’am, Allah (SWT) said: “Say: Who is it that delivereth you from the dark recesses of land and sea, when you call upon God in humility and silent terror: If God only delivers us from these (dangers), (we vow) we shall truly show our gratitude.”

So, if the servant of God wants to be saved from the darkness including oppression must resort to Allah (SWT) and beseech God to be saved; and must never forget that everything and every affair/case is dominated by God and within the Divine Power. The holy Quran teaches the human being that whoever is inflicted with torment of cruelty and oppression; if he/she beseeches/begs the All-Powerful God, the Almighty will save him/her and will protect that person under God’s Welayah.

But the hearts have become hard like stones and are not able to beseech God, and they are trapped in Satan’s ornaments and have forgotten to praise God, and that is why they have opened the doors of various torments to themselves as mentioned in Ayahs 43 and 44 of Surah Al-An’am: “When the suffering reached them, why then did they not learn humility? On the contrary their hearts became hardened, and Satan made their (sinful) acts seem alluring to them. But when they forgot the warning they had received, God opened to them the gates of all (good) things, until, in the midst of their enjoyment of God’s Gifts, on a sudden, God called them to account, when lo! They were plunged in despair.”