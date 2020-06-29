Torture is one of the pillars of Bahraini government

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Hussain Al-Daihi, Bahrain’s deputy secretary general of the Al-Wefaq Society, stressed: “Torture has become one of the pillars of the political system in the administration of Bahrain.”

Sheikh Hussain Al-Daihi said on the International Day in Support of the Victims of Torture: “Due to the lack of public participation in policy-making and governance and the government’s insistence on violating political rights, torture, especially in the judiciary, which has no acquaintance with independence, has become a major pillar in repression”.

Emphasizing that thousands of prisoners have been tortured many times, he said: “Many of them have been martyred under the whip of executioners and many are still suffering in prisons and some have been released from prison due to chronic illnesses, and some have experienced the death many times as a result of severe torture”.

Al-Wefaq’s secretary general has mentioned a number of martyrs who have been tortured to death in Bahrain prisons and whose killers have not yet been tried, including Issa Razi Al-Razi, Abdul Aziz Juma Ayad, Hassan Jassim Mohammad Maki Al-Fardan, Ali Issa Saqr, Zakaria Rashid Hassan Al-Ashiri, Adal Karim Fakhravi, Jafar Al-Darazi and Muhammad Sahvan.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.