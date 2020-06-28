https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/3486860_DSC_0162.jpg 667 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-28 19:58:272020-06-28 19:58:27Photos: Commemoration ceremony of national day of “Shah Cheragh” in Shiraz
Photos: Commemoration ceremony of national day of “Shah Cheragh” in Shiraz
SHAFAQNA- Mehr News Agency: The commemoration ceremony of the National Day of Hazrat Ahmad Ibn Musa Al-Kadhim [PBUH] [Shah Cheragh] was held in the holy shrine of the Imam in Shiraz.
Shāh Chérāgh is a funerary monument and mosque in Shiraz, Iran, housing the tomb of the brothers Ahmad and Muhammad, sons of Mūsā al-Kādhim and brothers of ‘Alī ar-Ridhā. The two took refuge in the city during the Abbasid persecution of Shia Muslims. Shāh-é-Chérāgh is Persian for “King of the Light”.
