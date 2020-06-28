Hujjat al-Islam Shahrestani infected with Corona

SHAFAQNA- Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Jawad Shahrestani has tested positive for Corona.

According to Shafaqna from the holy city of Qom, following the clinical signs of Corona disease of Hujjat al-Islam Shahrestani at the doctor’s discretion, he was given a Corona test, the result of which was announced positive today.

Shafaqna’s follow-up shows that he has been treated and fortunately disease side-effects are not severe, and doctors have expressed hope that with the sincere prayers of the believers and the benevolent people and during the course of treatment, God willing, he will recover quickly and completely.

Hujjat al-Islam Shahrestani is the plenipotentiary representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Iran and one of the prominent religious and cultural figures by whom numerous religious cultural institutions are established and he has been a source of religious and popular innovative services in Iran and many other countries in the region and the world.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.