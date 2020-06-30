Exceptional 15th century Quran sold at Christie’s for over £7 million +Photo

SHAFAQNA- An exceptional 15th century Quran has sold for £7,016,250 in an auction held in London by the Christie’s.

Written in naskh on heavy colored Chinese paper, the magnificent manuscript belongs to the Timurid dynasty (1370–1507).

The colors used in the Quran include deep blue, turquoise, pink, purple, orange, green, and cream.

The auction took place at Christie’s Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds including Oriental Rugs and Carpets on June 25. It also included 35 Iranian artworks. At the auctioneers Christie’s London, it is described as being an “exceptional” example, with calligraphy contained within elegant blue and gold lines, and pages decorated with gold roundel verse markers, and surah headings in gold.

Astonishingly beautiful, the book is covered with a stamped and gilt Safavid binding, while the pages inside have Thuluth calligraphy in gold ruled panels, with medallions in the margin illuminated in white, blue and gold.

Prior to the sale it was expected to fetch between £600,000 and £900,000, however the bidding on the night was fast paced, and the final price realised on Friday, June 25 was £7,016,250.

Details of the buyer have not been released, The National reported.

Earlier last week, a gold-illuminated Divan of Hafez, one of the earliest copies of the work of the 14th-century illustrious Persian poet, sold for 375,000 GBP in an online auction held in London by the Sotheby’s.

The luxurious manuscript of Hafez’s seminal work went under the hammer at Sotheby’s, bringing an end to the dramatic story of the text’s theft and rediscovery. The stolen manuscript was dramatically discovered earlier this year by a Dutch art sleuth, according to Tehran Times.