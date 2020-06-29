Date :Monday, June 29th, 2020 | Time : 09:51 |ID: 151933 | Print

Photos: Rescue of Rohingya's wandering Muslims in Indonesian waters

SHAFAQNA- 94 Rohingya Muslims ended up in the northern waters of Aceh, Indonesia, after escaping from Myanmar’s military forces.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

