Date :Monday, June 29th, 2020 | Time : 04:26 |ID: 151956 | Print

Lauren Looks At… White Privilege & Anti-Blackness

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA-

The death of George Floyd has sparked protests all over the world regarding racism and racial inequality.

In this Lauren Looks At episode, sister Lauren Booth gives a powerful speech about white privilege and how anti-blackness is in the Muslim communities within the UK and USA.

You might also like
European rabbis slam EU court ruling on religious symbol (Hijab) bans
Role of the Imams in the Reconstruction of Islamic Society
Windsor, Canada Muslim charity food drive spreads across country
The Day of Judgment—Resurrection
Malawian Muslims told to be charitable
Visiting a Mosque Helped Me Discover Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *