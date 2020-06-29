Date :Monday, June 29th, 2020 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 151967 | Print

What is the ruling on hypnosis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about hypnosis.

Question: Is hypnosis allowed?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is for a logical purpose and with the consent of the one who is going to be hypnotized and also is not accompanied with any Haram act; then there is no problem.

Source: khamenei.ir

