https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-06-29 09:47:062020-06-29 09:47:06What is the ruling on hypnosis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on hypnosis? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about hypnosis.
Question: Is hypnosis allowed?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If it is for a logical purpose and with the consent of the one who is going to be hypnotized and also is not accompanied with any Haram act; then there is no problem.
Source: khamenei.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!