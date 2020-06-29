After 3 Months, mosques in Egypt reopened

SHAFAQNA-Iqna: Many of the restrictions put in place to fight the Coronavirus pandemic have been lifted in Egypt, through reopening mosques and many other places such as gyms, cafes and theaters.

Mosques and churches will not be allowed to hold their weekly main services, when large crowds traditionally gather for worship.

The government has also banned Friday prayers at mosques and Sunday Masses at churches, Madbouly said.

Health protocols should also be observed and measures such as sanitizing the places of worship and maintaining social distancing is a must.

Egypt has so far reported 62,737 coronavirus cases. COVID-19 has killed 2,620 people in the country.