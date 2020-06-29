A scarce Quran sold at Christie’s for £7 million

SHAFAQNA-Iqna: A rare Quran written on Chinese paper has sold at auction for £7,016,250.

Dating from the 15th century, this Timurid or Aqquyunlu Quran from Iran was copied onto pages of Ming-era paper, that is gold flecked and in rich shades of deep blue, turquoise, pink purple, green, orange and cream.

As part of the Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds Including Oriental Rugs and Carpets sale, at the auctioneers Christie’s London, it is described as being an “exceptional” example, with calligraphy contained within elegant blue and gold lines, and pages decorated with gold roundel verse markers, and surah headings in gold.

Astonishingly beautiful, the book is covered with a stamped and gilt Safavid binding, while the pages inside have Thuluth calligraphy in gold ruled panels, with medallions in the margin illuminated in white, blue and gold.

Prior to the sale it was expected to fetch between £600,000 and £900,000, however the bidding on the night was fast paced, and the final price realized on Friday, June 25 was £7,016,250.

Details of the buyer have not been released.