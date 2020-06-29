To mark Keramat Festival, India held an online Quran recitation‌ program

SHAFAQNA-Iqna: Prominent Indian Qaris have organized an online Quran recitation program on the occasion of Keramat ten-day festival.

Organized by Hendiran group, the Quranic program started with 6 Qaris on June 26.

The first session of the program included Quran recitations by Othman Alikhan Sahab, Showkatullah Qouri Sahib, Abdul Manan Sahab, Mohammad Nasiruddin Minshouri Sahab, Monir Ahmad Sahib and Abdulhadi Ansari Sahab.

The Qaris were from Hyderabad in the state of Telangana.

The organizers of the program plan to invite internationally known Quran reciters from different countries to participate in the next sessions of the program.

Those willing to watch the program can find it on Zoom.

The Keramat Festival celebrates the ten days between the birth anniversaries of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and Imam Reza (AS), the daughter and son of the 7th Shia Imam, Imam Musa Kadhim (AS).