Old photos of Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, Iran
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Shah Cheragh is a funerary monument and mosque in Shiraz, south of Iran, housing the tomb of Ahmad and Muhammad, the sons of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), the seventh Shia Imam.
