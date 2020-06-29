Old photos of Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, Iran

Date :Monday, June 29th, 2020 | Time : 19:57 |ID: 152061 | Print

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Shah Cheragh is a funerary monument and mosque in Shiraz, south of Iran, housing the tomb of Ahmad and Muhammad, the sons of Imam Musa Kadhim (AS), the seventh Shia Imam.

It is the most important pilgrimage center of Shiraz in Iran’s southern province of Fars.

Shah Cheragh literally means (the Shrine of) the lord of the light.

The mausoleum has been rebuilt and restored several times in history.

 

 

 

