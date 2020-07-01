https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/31F88A58-CF27-4ABB-A5BC-B151FADF7DD9.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-01 12:11:492020-07-01 12:11:49Photos: Rohingya Muslims imprisoned in Aceh, Indonesia
Photos: Rohingya Muslims imprisoned in Aceh, Indonesia
SHAFAQNA- About 100 Rohingya Muslims who arrived in Aceh in northern Indonesia after escaping from Myanmar and a four-month voyage, are being held in an immigration detention center in the region. These people are mostly women and children.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
