Photos: Rohingya Muslims imprisoned in Aceh, Indonesia

SHAFAQNA- About 100 Rohingya Muslims who arrived in Aceh in northern Indonesia after escaping from Myanmar and a four-month voyage, are being held in an immigration detention center in the region. These people are mostly women and children.

