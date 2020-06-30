Iraq: Extension of travel bans in Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The curfew was extended in the holy city of Karbala until next week.

According to ABNA news agency, Iraqi sources reported about the extension of travel bans in Karbala province to protect the health of the people against the Coronavirus. According to the report, the Crisis Center of the holy city of Karbala announced about the extending of the ban until next Saturday. Karbala’s Governor, Nasif Al-Khattabi said: “According to many requests and in order to protect the health of citizens, it was decided to extend the curfew in Karbala province until Saturday evening next week”.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.