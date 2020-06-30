Photos: Celebrating anniversary of the entrance of Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SHAFAQNA- The 510th anniversary of the arrival of Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina was celebrated in the presence of a large number of Muslims of the country. The festival, called Ajvatovica, is held annually in Bosnia and Herzegovina and includes a variety of events, including the Ayvaz Dede Memorial (Ayvaz Dede Şenlikleri).

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.