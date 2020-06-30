https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/C43E8392-936D-4D92-8B49-FD736CEE1821.jpeg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-06-30 22:32:432020-06-30 22:33:12Photos: Celebrating anniversary of the entrance of Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Photos: Celebrating anniversary of the entrance of Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina
SHAFAQNA- The 510th anniversary of the arrival of Islam in Bosnia and Herzegovina was celebrated in the presence of a large number of Muslims of the country. The festival, called Ajvatovica, is held annually in Bosnia and Herzegovina and includes a variety of events, including the Ayvaz Dede Memorial (Ayvaz Dede Şenlikleri).
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.
