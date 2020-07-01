Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine launches free communication services to serve visitors and citizens

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Network : The Wired Communications Division affiliated with the Monitoring and Communications Division at the Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine has begun to activate several services like free calls.

The department head, engineer Raad Ibrahim, said in a statement to the (News Center), “Free services are provided by calling the toll-free number 441 for the following mobile companies (Zain, Asiacell and Korek), as well as through the toll-free number 07601666777 for subscribers of the al-Kafeel-Omnea company.”

“These services are represented by (visiting remotely, answering religious questions, inquiries about lost properties, as well as participating and communicating through satellite programs on the channel and the radio station of the holy shrine,” he added.