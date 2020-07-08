Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine installs high-resolution thermal cameras at the entrances to gates

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The staffs of the Communications Division of the Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, started in cooperation with the Maintaining Order Department, installing a high-precision thermal screening cameras at the entrances to its gates, through which the temperature of each person arriving to the shrine is revealed, whether they are visitors or employees. This plan comes within the package of precautionary and preventive measures taken by the Holy Shrine, to reduce and prevent the spread of the Novel Corona epidemic.

The Communications Division official, Engineer Firas Abbas, explained to the Al-Kafeel Network the mechanism of work and the features of these cameras. Saying: “Under the direction of the General Secretariat of the Al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine, as part of its preventive measures against the Corona epidemic, the staffs of the Communications Division began installing thermal cameras scanning faces with high precision. Their function is to detect high and abnormal body temperatures for everyone who enters the shrine of Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which are special cameras that work with infrared technology and records heat emissions. ”



He added: “These cameras are characterized by the rapid detection of the heat emitted from the body, especially the face, taking into account the temperature of the surrounding atmosphere, and they give a visual and sound notice to those in charge, as they are linked to computers for monitoring and storing information, and the hotter bodies appear in a lighter color. These systems are so sensitive that they can measure temperatures even in degrees of the Fahrenheit scale, and with a special database that can detect and compare the data with the natural degree of the body, and give a signal in the case of finding a person with a high temperature, who will be then transferred to a specialized team of the Division of Medical Affairs of the Holy Shrine and the Al-Kafeel Academy for War Rescue, to take the necessary action and verify the condition, because the high temperature does not mean necessarily that the person has this virus, but it is one of the most important symptoms. ”



Engineer Firas stressed: “The initial experience of these cameras proved successful, as they were tried during the days of the partial preventive curfew, and they gave very close results to the results that are taken with the mercury thermometer. And they are also distinguished that they can also measure the temperature of a group of people, that is, they are limited to a specific number. And results are given with the same accuracy, and this is proven by our experiments. ”

He added: “There are other features of these cameras as they give a signal to people who do not wear the masks, as well as the feature of counting the number of people entering the shrine. It is to note that four cameras will be installed as a first step on the entrances of men and women, and a specialized cadre of the Maintaining Order Department and of the Zaynabiyat Department has been trained to supervise this operation. ”