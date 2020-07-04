A decade for reconstructing Kadhimiya holy shrine +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Head of the Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters in Kadhimiya, referring to the gilding of the dome and the minarets of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S), described various measures done for the development and reconstruction of the shrine of Imam Ridha’s father and son in Kadhimiya, Iraq, over the past 10 years.

The shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) in Kadhimiya is one of the places of pilgrimage for the Shia, and the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) near the Iraqi capital.

The shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) used to be a small place of pilgrimage, but with the help of the people of Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters, the process of developing and rebuilding this holy shrine began, so much so that Kadhimiya shrine is now counting as one of the most beautiful shrines among the holy shrines of Iraq.

The gilding of the dome of the holy shrine of Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S) was done in two and a half years.

Coinciding with the Decade of Dignity and on the eve of the birth anniversary of Imam Ridha (A.S), Rahmatollah Taheri, Deputy Head of Atabat Reconstruction Headquarters in Kadhimiya, in an interview with Fars News Agency, described the various measures taken in the last decade for the development and reconstruction of Javadayn Imams (A.S) and said: “Since 2010, when I visited Kadhimiya, the development and reconstruction of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) began in the same time as the restoration of the dome of the shrine of Musa ibn Ja’far (A.S).”

Saying that the gilding of the dome of Musa ibn Ja’far’s (A.S) holy shrine lasted about two and a half years, he added: “After the gilding of the dome was finished, we replaced the stone of the porch of Javadayn Imams (A.S) and revived the Safavid mosque at the same time.”



Gilding of three minarets of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S)

Taheri pointed to the gilding of the minarets of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) and said: “The shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) has four large minarets, all of which were gilded, but the gilding of the three minarets has been completely done and installed. But the gilding of one of the minarets still remained incomplete due to its 80-centimeter curvature, which will begin after the restoration is completed”.

Replacement of about 12,000 meters of floor stone in the courtyard of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S) in two years

While stating that since the beginning of 2013, due to the need to replace the pavement of the courtyard of the shrine of Javadayn Imams (A.S), about 12,000 meters of the floor stone of the courtyard of the shrine was replaced, Taheri said: “The porches and camarillas of the courtyard covered with the stone and tiles, and the inscription was renewed too. Also on the top wall of the porches were covered with tiles. This operations began in 2013 and were completed by 2015”.