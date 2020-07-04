Date :Saturday, July 4th, 2020 | Time : 09:01 |ID: 152328 | Print

New flour mill to augment Iraq’s economy

SHAFAQNA- Imam Hussain (AS) : Noor Es-Sebtain Flour Mill is another project that the Imam Hussain’s (AS)  Shrine is currently implementing to augment Iraq’s economy. The director of Khairat Es-Sebtain Company, Hassan Resheed Elebaiechy, said: “The project is a partnership between the public sector and the private sector, and it aims to increase flour productivity and employ labor in a number of sectors, such as industry, agriculture, and transportation.”

Elebaiechy added that Iraq consumes approximately 4 million tons of various types of flour a day, and this project will participate substantially in providing a significant proportion of Iraq’s need for flour. Representative of Eliz Company Engr. Abdu-Emeer Dhahir said: “The mill has two production lines — each produces 250 tons of flour a day, and that will help to double its productivity.”

