WHO to send team to China to investigate Coronavirus origins

SHAFAQNA- RT: The World Health Organization is planning to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic .

A WHO situation report on January 30 noted 7,818 cases of Covid-19, including the first documented person-to-person transmission among the 82 cases in 18 countries outside of China.

Washington has insisted on an investigation into the origins of the virus and accused the WHO of “covering” for Beijing, going so far as to sever all ties to the world health body at the end of May.

US insistence on virus “transparency” also sank the proposed UN Security Council resolution that would have supported a global ceasefire during the pandemic.

The World Health Organization will send a team to Wuhan to investigate where the novel coronavirus may have originated, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced, six months after the virus began its global spread.