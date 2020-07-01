Gender equality in the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- Islam does not regard women and men any different in their humanness and it considers this principle so obvious that it does not feel the need to openly stress this issue in the Quran or Hadith.

Islam considers men and women equal as far as the basic human rights are concerned. It not only recognizes a human personality for both, but also considers them equal in all rights and human privileges.

To shed light on this issue, we refer to the first verse of Chapter “The Woman” in the Holy Quran which is as follows:

“O mankind! Reverence your Guardian Lord who created you from a single soul and he created from that its mate. And from them twain scattered (like seeds) countless men and women – fear Allah, through whom you demand your mutual (rights), and (reverence) the wombs (that bore you): for Allah ever watches over you”. (Quran 4:1)

According to this verse, the origin of human beings creation, including both man and woman, is regarded as “primordial ego” that is sacred soul and there is no distinction between them as human beings.

Hence, whenever a Quranic verse or Hadith addresses humans, both men and women are intended.

“I never fail to reward any worker among you for any work you do, be you male or female – you are equal to one another” (Quran 3:195).

Indeed the Quran states explicitly that

“The submitting men, the submitting women, the believing men, the believing women, the obedient men, the obedient women, the truthful men, the truthful women, the steadfast men, the steadfast women, the reverent men, the reverent women, the charitable men, the charitable women, the fasting men, the fasting women, the chaste men, the chaste women, and the men who commemorate God frequently, and the commemorating women, God has prepared for them forgiveness and a great recompense”. (Quran 33:35)

Since the light of Islam rose in the land of Arabia, the Muslim woman shook off the dust of humiliation and enslavement and said farewell to the days of imprisonment and burying girls alive.

The great Prophet of Islam promoted the veneration of the women practically by venerating and respecting his wife Khadijah and his daughter Fatimah Zahra (Peace be upon them).

Whenever Fatimah (S.A) entered any place where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was present, he stood up out of respect for her and kissed her hands and by this behaviour he replaced the old dark culture of ignorant times by the new and elevated culture of Islam.

