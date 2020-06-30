Date :Tuesday, June 30th, 2020 | Time : 23:59 |ID: 152383 | Print

Twenty Traditions of Imam Reza (AS) in four languages released by AQR

SHAFAQNA- AQR: Twenty Traditions of Imam Reza (AS) in 4 living languages of the world have been released by Astan Quds Razavi’s Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs.

The book, which has been interpreted by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been translated into Arabic, English, Urdu and Turkish, and has been published in 3,000 copies in each language for foreign book readers.
The work, translated into Turkish by Sarjan Kouchak, into Urdu by Mohammad Abbas Hashemi, and into Arabic by Dr. Ali Salemi, is currently being distributed electronically on the Internet.
It has been published by the AQR Deputy Office for Islamic Ideology Dissemination, while the Office for Islamic Communications has been in charge of the English translation of the book.
Given the current coronavirus outbreak, the book will be accessible through postal service only.
Astan Quds Razavi is the body in charge of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine in Mashhad, northeast Iran.

