Date :Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 152387 | Print

Photos: Karamat ten-day celebrations in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Karamat ten-day celebrations in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine.

You might also like
A man from France, converted to Islam in Iran's Mashhad
Photos: Porticos and walls of Imam Ridha Shrine coverd with vegetal arabesque, architectural designs cover
Quran Manuscript Attributed to Imam Hassan (AS) Attracts Pilgrims in Mashhad
Young Greek teacher converts to Islam in Razavi Holy Shrine
The tourist, found her way in Mashhad
Sheikh Isa Qassim arrived in Mashhad, Iran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *