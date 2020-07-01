Photos: Karamat ten-day celebrations in Imam Ridha’s (A.S) holy shrine

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/casw7dfy9faa320ikh15419ngoiynifh-1.jpg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-01 10:28:442020-07-01 11:06:30Photos: Karamat ten-day celebrations in Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine
Date :Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 | Time : 10:28 |ID: 152387 | Print
You might also like
Photos: Porticos and walls of Imam Ridha Shrine coverd with vegetal arabesque, architectural designs cover
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!