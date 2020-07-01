Can a woman set condition during Nikah ceremony to go out of the house at any time? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about a woman setting condition during Nikah.

Question: Can a woman set condition during Nikah ceremony that she has the permission to go out of the house?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: If she sets condition that generally she can go out of the house at any time, this condition is annulled (Batel). But there is no problem if she sets condition that for some allowed tasks like going to the place of work, she can go out without permission.

Source: khamenei.ir