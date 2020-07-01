https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/prophet3.jpg 161 286 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-01 09:38:272020-07-01 09:38:27What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about race and ethnicity?
What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about race and ethnicity?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: O’ people, be aware that your God is one, and your father is also one. Therefore, be aware that there is no superiority for Arab over non-Arab and vice-versa; and there is no superiority for white over black or vice-versa; unless by the criteria of piety (Taqwa), as the dearest of you with Allah (SWT) is the most pious of you [1].
[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 4, Page 3629.
