What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) say about race and ethnicity?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: O’ people, be aware that your God is one, and your father is also one. Therefore, be aware that there is no superiority for Arab over non-Arab and vice-versa; and there is no superiority for white over black or vice-versa; unless by the criteria of piety (Taqwa), as the dearest of you with Allah (SWT) is the most pious of you [1].

[1] Mizanul Hekmah, Vol. 4, Page 3629.

