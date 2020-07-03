Date :Friday, July 3rd, 2020 | Time : 14:03 |ID: 152492 | Print

Photos: Quran memorization classes in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Classes on memorizing the Holy Quran for Palestinian girls and boys will be held in Gaza with social distance.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

