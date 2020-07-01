Zarif: Int’l community, UNSC face important decision

“The int’l community in general—and the UN Security Council in particular—face an important decision: Do we maintain respect for the rule of law, or do we return to the law of the jungle? Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. The UN Security Council video conference examining the implementation of the UN Resolution 2231 on Iran’s nuclear deal was held on Tuesday evening.

Zarif delivered a speech to the UN Security Council video conference examining the implementation of the UN Resolution 2231. The session came amid the US efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which is due to expire in October according to Resolution 2231.