Bahrain: Prominent lawyer sentenced to 8 months in jail over two tweets
SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: A Bahraini court issued on Tuesday 8-month jail term against prominent lawyer Abdullah Al-Shemlawi over two tweets .
Al-Shemlawi said that the court set 100 BD as bail for each case to stop the execution.
A court had sentenced Al-Shemlawi to 6 months in jail over a tweet in which he criticized fasting in Ashura as a sign of joy for the death of Imam Al-Hussein bin Ali, and 2 months in jail over another tweet in which he criticized distributing housing units to newly-naturalized Asians.
