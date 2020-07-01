Date :Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 | Time : 21:46 |ID: 152544 | Print

Swiss: Islamic Center of Ahlul Bayt to hold program on Imam Reza (AS) birthday

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Islamic Center of Ahlul Bayt (AS)  in Switzerland plans to hold a Program on Imam Reza (AS) Birthday. 

The ceremony is slated for Thursday, July 2, and will include speeches by Hojat-ol-Islam Yahya Jahangiri and Hojat-ol-Islam Ubaid Hussein.

It will start at 7 PM local time with recitation of the Kumail Supplication.

Hojat-ol-Islam Jahangiri told IQNA that his speech will feature Imam Reza’s (AS) Hijra (journey) and how the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) spread Islam.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Zoom.

Imam Reza’s (AS) birthday anniversary is celebrated on the 11th day of the lunar Hijri month of Dhul Qaada, which falls on Friday, July 3, this year.

