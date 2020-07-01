Photo: Imam Khamenei wearing a mask in work meetings

SHAFAQNA- In a video meeting with officials of the Judiciary on June 27, 2020, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution complained about the fact that some officials do not wear masks in assemblies and said, “If two or three people come to me, I definitely wear a mask too. However, I see that some people are not wearing a mask. When you are a government official and do not wear a mask in a public assembly, you are encouraging the youth who are walking on the street to not use one either.” Following this reminder and advice from the Leader of the Revolution regarding the use of masks, the website of KHAMENEI.IR is publishing a picture of him in a recent work meeting, which shows how Imam Khamenei uses a mask and follows the recommended health protocols.

Source: Khamenei.ir