First Bosnian woman mastered 7 Quran recitation styles

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The first Muslim woman in Bosnia and Herzegovina who has mastered the seven styles of Quran recitation is Zubaida Gublic.

In an interview with Arab21 website, she talked about her Quran learning journey.

Zubaida said she loved learning the Quran since early childhood and started memorizing the Holy Book in traditional classes.

“When a Quran master named Abdul Qadir Cadric started a Quran memorization course in our school, my sister Zahida and I started taking the course.”

She says their parents, Mustafa and Asmita, encouraged the two on their Quranic path.

The two sisters learned the entire Quran by heart in 2007 and both have also married memorizers of the Quran.

After graduating from the Islamic Sciences Faculty of the University of Sarajevo in 2011, Zubaida decided to learn the seven styles of recitation.

At first it seemed to be a very difficult task, but thanks to her resolve and her husband’s encouragements, Zubaida managed to master the seven styles in 2014.

She says the science of Quran recitation styles is an important one because it opens an opportunity for better understanding the Holy Book and entering the field of interpretation of the Quran.

She hopes to be able to further enhance her knowledge in Quranic fields and spread the teaching of Quran recitation styles in her country.

In the interview, Zubaida also talked about the Bosnian Muslims’ keenness on learning the Quran, saying it is common among the Muslims to send their children to Quranic schools and encourage them to memorize the Quran.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country on the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe.

Islam is the most widespread religion in the country as Muslims make up around 50 percent of the country’s population.