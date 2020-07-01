Due to concerns about further spread of Coronavirus, Algeria refuses to reopen mosques

SHAFAQNA- Iqna: The prime minister of Algeria rejected proposals to reopen mosques in the country due to concerns about further spread of the coronavirus.

Abdelaziz Djerad said that given the views expressed by health experts and doctors, reopening mosques is not possible, mena.monitor website reported.

“Once the coronavirus disease is gone, we will hold congregational prayers at mosques together,” he added.

There have been growing calls in Algeria in recent days for opening the Muslim places of worship.

The government closed mosques and suspended congregational prayers some four months ago as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

According to Algeria’s health ministry on Tuesday, 298 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country and 8 people died of the disease in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases is 13,907 and the death toll has reached 912.