Date :Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 | Time : 09:38 |ID: 152628 | Print

Are the people of the book clean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about people of the book (refers to Jews, Christians and Sabians).

Question: Some Faqihs (experts in Islamic Law) believe the people of the book are ritually unclean (inherent Najasah), and some other believe they are clean (inherent Taharah); what is your opinion?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The inherent Najasah of the people of the book is not clear. In our opinion they are adjudged to inherent Taharah.

Source: khamenei.ir

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *