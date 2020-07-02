https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-02 09:38:292020-07-02 09:38:29Are the people of the book clean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Are the people of the book clean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about people of the book (refers to Jews, Christians and Sabians).
Question: Some Faqihs (experts in Islamic Law) believe the people of the book are ritually unclean (inherent Najasah), and some other believe they are clean (inherent Taharah); what is your opinion?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The inherent Najasah of the people of the book is not clear. In our opinion they are adjudged to inherent Taharah.
Source: khamenei.ir
