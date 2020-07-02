Are the people of the book clean? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about people of the book (refers to Jews, Christians and Sabians).

Question: Some Faqihs (experts in Islamic Law) believe the people of the book are ritually unclean (inherent Najasah), and some other believe they are clean (inherent Taharah); what is your opinion?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: The inherent Najasah of the people of the book is not clear. In our opinion they are adjudged to inherent Taharah.

Source: khamenei.ir