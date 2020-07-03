Date :Friday, July 3rd, 2020 | Time : 13:46 |ID: 152677 | Print

July 4th: Virtual conference on “Living and shaping the new norm: from social distance to social justice”

SHAFAQNA- Muslim Congress to hold virtual conference on living and shaping the new norm: from social distance to social justice, tomorrow July 4th, 2020 at 2:45 pm (EST).

The virtual conference starts with annual message from his Eminence Ayatullah Javadi Amoli on the need for Baseerat in today’s day and age.

The conference has world renowned speakers  Mnar Muhawesh, Medea Benjamin, and Colonel Larry Wilkerson,who will cover an array of national and geopolitical issues.

The workshops include an Imamia Medics International cosponsored medical workshop along with specialized workshops led by H.I Haider Shirazi, Syed Ali Zaidi, Seyed Hadi Yassin, and Sayyid Ali Tofigh.

 

 

