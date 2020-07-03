Amnesty International demand to stop “annexation” plan

SHAFAQNA- Amnesty International demanded to stop the Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, calling the Israeli step “unlawful”.

“The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further annex parts of the occupied West Bank to Israel which violates international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there”, Amnesty International said. The International human rights watchdog also called on the international community to stand against the annexation plan and illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, Qudsnen told. Amnesty International is also called on the international community to take firm action against the “annexation” proposals and illegal Israeli settlements in occupied territory.

“International law is crystal clear on this matter, so annexation is unfair” Saleh Higazi, Deputy Regional Director for Amnesty Middle East and North Africa pointed out. “Israel’s continued pursuit of this policy further illustrates its cynical disregard for international law. Such policies do not change the legal status of the territory under international law and its inhabitants as occupied nor remove Israel’s responsibilities as the occupying power rather it points to the ‘law of the jungle’ which should not have a place in our world today.” Around 430,000 Israeli settlers now live alongside more than three million Palestinians in the West Bank.

Annexation is the claim to acquire territory by force and is a flagrant violation of international law. Such a step by Israel would violate the UN Charter, norms of international law, and obligations under international humanitarian law. The prohibition on the acquisition of territory by force is enshrined as a fundamental principle in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter. Israel’s “annexation” plans follow the announcement by US President Donald Trump’s so-called “deal of the century” in January 2020 which proposed areas of the occupied West Bank be annexed by Israel.

Amnesty International has made it clear that the Trump Administration’s plan would serve only to worsen human rights violations and enshrine the entrenched impunity that has fueled decades of war crimes, crimes against humanity and other grave violations. The international community should also reject the so-called “deal of the century”, and any other proposal seeking to undermine the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return of Palestinian refugees. Amnesty also calls on governments to offer their full political and practical support to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it decides on its jurisdiction over the “situation in Palestine”.