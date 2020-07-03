Is there any hope for the sinners?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Allah (SWT) revealed to prophet Dawood (AS): Give glad tidings to the sinners and frighten the faithful. Prophet Dawood (AS) asked: O’ Allah (SWT), how do I do that? It was revealed to him: O’ Dawood, give glad tidings to the sinners that God accepts their repentance, and forgives sins; and frighten the faithful that they should not become proud of their prayers. Indeed, there is no servant of God who has been made to account for unless he/she is destroyed [1].

[1] Osul Kafi, Vol. 3, Page 429.