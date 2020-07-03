How can moral principal of Imam Ridha (AS) be described?

SHAFAQNA – Ayah 72 of Surah Al-Furqan says: “Those who witness no falsehood, and, if they pass by futility, they pass by it with honourable avoidance.” One of the most important mental and behavioural characteristics of the infallibles (AS) and the true believers is the human dignity (munificence, Karamah). They were/are at the height of prominent virtues, and they used to and do forgive those who disrespected them as well as help them with their needs. This is the kind of behaviour that the holy Quran described about the infallibles and the true believers. Ibn Abil Hadeed Mo’tazeli one of the prominent Sunni Scholars said: Ali ibn Musa Ar-Ridha (AS) was the wisest, the most generous, and the most honourable of the people on humane moral principles and behaviour [1].

