A high-ranking Iraqi delegation arrived in Beirut to meet with Lebanese PM

SHAFAQNA- A high-ranking Iraqi delegation consisting of ministers of oil, trade and agriculture arrived in Beirut today (Friday) to discuss trade and industrial issues with the Prime Minister Hassan Diab. The delegation will also discuss with the Lebanese Prime Minister about exporting Iraqi oil to Lebanon in exchange for agricultural and industrial products.

Amin Al-Nasrawi, a spokesman for the Iraqi embassy in Beirut, said the delegation’s visit was aimed at emphasizing the depth of fraternal relations between the two countries, strengthening these relations and examining the issues of concern to both sides with the aim of its positive impact on the people of the two countries. The issue of importing Iraqi oil from Lebanon in exchange for agricultural and industrial products has been assigned to official meetings between the two sides, he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.

 

