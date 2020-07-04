AP report: China forces birth control on Uyghur women

SHAFAQNA- A new report by the Associated Press says China government is forcing Uyghur women to take contraceptives in an effort to curb its Muslim population.

In a report released on Monday, June 29, AP found that China is forcibly carrying out mass sterilisation of women from Uighur Muslim and other ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang. The report said numerous Uyghurs have been imprisoned for the offense of having too many children, and women reported that there were frequent pregnancy checks, forced abortions, and forced implantations of IUDs and other contraceptive methods by Communist authorities.

The report follows previous findings of mass internment, forced labor, sterilizations, and other wide-spread human rights abuses by the Chinese government against the ethnic and religious minority, according to Catholic News Agency. “While state control over reproduction has long been a common part of the birth control regime in the People’s Republic of China, the situation in Xinjiang has become especially severe following a policy of mass internment initiated in early 2017 by officials of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.”

Zenz’s research found that population growth in Xinjiang fell drastically with the implementation of forced birth control methods. “Natural population growth in Xinjiang has declined dramatically; growth rates fell by 84% in the two largest Uyghur prefectures between 2015 and 2018, and declined further in 2019,” he said. “For 2020, one Uyghur region set an unprecedented near-zero population growth target: a mere 1.05 per mille, compared to an already low 11.45 per mille in 2018. This was intended to be achieved through “family planning work”, scroll.in reported.

“These findings provide the strongest evidence yet that Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang meet one of the genocide criteria cited in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide” says Zenz in his report. Joanne Smith Finley, Senior Lecturer in Chinese Studies at Newcastle University goes further, saying “It’s genocide, full stop. It’s not immediate, shocking, mass-killing on the spot type genocide – but it’s slow, painful, creeping genocide”, Muslim told.

The report has been published by Adrian Zenz, who is one of the world’s leading scholars on People’s Republic of China (PRC) government policies towards Tibet and Xinjiang. His research is based on government data, policy documents and interviews of ethnic women. The report, published at a time when the country is facing global backlash for its treatment of minority groups, has triggered calls for investigation into human rights violations by the Chinese government.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) warned that the Chinese government’s repressive population control measures against Uyghur and other Muslims—including forced sterilization—might meet the legal criteria for genocide under international law, According to Uyghur Human Rights Project. “It is absolutely horrifying that the Communist Chinese government is targeting a religious community for forced sterilization in the 21st century,” noted USCIRF Commissioner Gary Bauer.

The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, a group of European, Australian, North American, and Japanese politicians, has called for an independent UN investigation. “The world cannot remain silent in the face of unfolding atrocities”, the group said, according to neweurope

“Our governments must now support a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly to establish an international, impartial, independent investigation into the situation in Xinjiang,” the group said in a statement.” The United Nations Human Rights Council, meanwhile, said member countries should immediately respond to calls to investigate China’s human rights record.