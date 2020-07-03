Amid massive protests against racism and as Coronavirus pandemic raging on nationwide, what does it mean to be American in 2020?

SHAFAQNA – According to an article published in USA TODAY, more than 80% of Americans stressed about the future of their country. Some parts of the article is shown below.

It’s a difficult time to celebrate America.

This Fourth of July, the coronavirus pandemic rages nationwide, and the 127,000-person death toll continues to climb. The resulting health and economic crises have left more than 80% of Americans stressed about the future of the country and 75% feeling the nation is “pretty seriously” off track. Civil unrest embroils the nation after the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police. And while a majority of U.S. adults still say they are “extremely” or “very” proud to be American, both numbers are at a 20-year low, according to Gallup.

‘A culmination of crises’: America is in turmoil, and a mental health crisis looms next

“White Americans have defined the nation, its norms, what it means to be an American for decades. That means that, by definition, some individuals … have been on the outs,” said Efrén Pérez, a professor of political science and psychology at UCLA. “Now things have changed demographically, politically, where some of those individuals are saying: ‘Hold on a minute. If I’m excluded by that version of being American, which I view as very narrow, we’re going to develop our own sense of what it means to be an American.'”

Experts say this isn’t just a fight over who belongs. It’s about one version of the United States versus another.