What did Imam Ridha (AS) say to his critics regarding his forced princehood?

SHAFAQNA – Some people protested to Imam Ridha (AS) as why his name is mixed with Mamooni rule. In reply, Imam (AS) asked: Is the status of the prophets (AS) higher or Imams (AS)? They replied: The prophets (AS). Then, Imam (AS) asked: A Moshrik (polytheist) king, or a corrupt Muslim king; which one is worse? They replied: A Moshrik king. Imam (AS) asked: Is the one who requests to cooperate higher or the one who is forced? They replied: The one who requests. Then, Imam (AS) said: Yusuf the Honest (AS) is a Prophet; Egypt’s ruler (Aziz of Egypt) was a disbeliever, and Yusuf (AS) himself requested to cooperate, as mentioned in Ayah 55 of Surah Al-Yusuf, because he wanted to be useful in that position. Aziz of Egypt was a disbeliever, and Mamoon is a corrupt Muslim. Yusuf (AS) was a prophet, I am Imam, he (Mamoon) suggested and forced me, just because of this case, you cannot blame me [1].

